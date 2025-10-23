EPS trying to save Centre by placing false charges on State over procurement, says Udayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Thursday hit back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami over paddy procurement allegations, saying that the AIADMK leader was taking efforts only to rescue the Union government in the whole issue.

He charged Palaniswami with making false allegations against the State government, saying he could not bear the superior support extended to the farmers.

Inspecting the transportation arrangements for procured paddy transported by rail wagons in Thanjavur, Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said that 4,000 MT of paddy is being transported to other districts from that district alone. From Pattukkottai and Kumbakonaam, 2,000 MT of paddy are being transported, he added.

As the State government has been standing for the farmers and initiating various developmental works, Palaniswami is unable to bear it, he said.

Stating that the procurement had commenced from September 1, as per the demands of the Delta farmers against the usual date of October 1, Udayanidhi said, within 50 days of the commencement, as many as 1,825 DPCs were opened and 10 lakh MT paddy had been procured so far, of which 8 lakh MT paddy has been moved to the warehouses. The remaining paddy is currently being moved, he said.

Refusing the allegations, Udayanidhi said, "There is adequate space available for the paddy stocks, but EPS has been making false accusations without any proof." He also refused to accept the bribery charges over procurement. LoP Palaniswami's charges of paddy sprouting due to poor procurement are also not true, he said.