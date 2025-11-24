EPS to resume rally from ‘renegade’ Sengottaiyan’s turf

CHENNAI: Restarting his public outreach programme that was stalled by the stampede at the TVK rally in Karur that put a pause on all such political programmes, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has fixed a symbolic site: Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, the stronghold of former minister and nine-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan, who was recently expelled from the party.

The party announced on Sunday that Palaniswami would resume his State-wide tour on November 30.

After launching the “Makkalai Kaappom, Tamilagathai Meetpom” campaign on July 7 in Coimbatore, the AIADMK chief had covered 174 constituencies across five phases. The sixth phase, which was set to begin in early September, was postponed for nearly 50 days following the ban on political rallies and public meetings after the Karur stampede.

The decision to restart the tour from Gopichettipalayam is being viewed by political observers as a strategic move by Palaniswami to assert control over the region after Sengottaiyan’s expulsion. The Erode strongman, who was an influential leader from the Gounder community long before Palaniswami emerged in the limelight, has represented Gobichettipalayam eight times.

After remaining in the background during the years in which Palaniswami became the chief minister and took control of the party, Sengottaiyan sprang a shock for the high command by publicly urging that all AIADMK factions should be brought back together if the party was to win the 2026 Assembly elections. His remarks triggered disciplinary action and led to his removal.

It is expected that Palaniswami will sharpen his criticism against Sengottaiyan during the Gobichettipalayam meeting, signalling that the leadership will not entertain calls for unification. Insiders said the leadership would ensure a large turnout of cadres to make sure that the optics favour Palaniswami: that the AIADMK remains firmly under his command and that there is no significant support within the organisation for re-admitting expelled leaders.

During the sixth phase of the tour, Palaniswami is expected to cover the remaining 60 constituencies, including those in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK on Monday announced that its general council and executive committee meetings would be held in Chennai on December 10. Presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain would chair the meeting.

In a statement, it urged senior office-bearers, district secretaries, key functionaries and all members of the council and committee to attend the meeting. The sessions would focus on strengthening organisational structures, improving coordination across party wings, and preparing for forthcoming political and public outreach initiatives.