EPS slandering Left after failing in bid to build grand alliance: Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Thursday criticised AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), saying that he lacked the moral authority to speak against the Communist parties.

In a strongly worded statement, Mutharasan accused Palaniswami of making derogatory and baseless remarks against the Left parties. “EPS, who once loudly proclaimed the formation of a mega alliance, has failed to accomplish anything on that front. Disheartened by these failures, he has resorted to slander Communists,” Mutharasan said.

The Left leader further alleged that Palaniswami, who now walks as a ‘living symbol of betrayal’, had no right to comment on Communists. Recalling a speech made by former AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa at a Muslim rights conference in Chennai on July 4, 1999, Mutharasan said she had declared that AIADMK would never align with the BJP again and had even taken responsibility for her earlier mistake.

“She remained true to her word till her last breath. EPS, who now bows before her image, has betrayed both her convictions and the minorities of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He pointed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement on April 11 that AIADMK would be part of the BJP alliance in the upcoming elections. “What remained in people’s minds was the humiliating image of the AIADMK general secretary standing with folded hands and sealed lips. Unable to pacify the anger among his cadre, EPS has become disoriented and is now targeting the Communists,” Mutharasan said.

The CPI leader also criticised Palaniswami’s silence during significant protests, including the recent nationwide bandh on July 9, in which nearly 25 crore workers took part, opposing the Union government’s policies that he described as anti-labour, anti-farmer, and anti-people.

“Was he asleep when lakhs participated in agitations, from the protest against Governor RN Ravi’s overreach to the demonstrations against irregularities at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore?” Mutharasan questioned.

Accusing the AIADMK of offering a golden platform to casteist and communal forces, he said the party’s general secretary must learn to speak responsibly or remain silent.