EPS slams TVK government over Aavin price hike ahead of Deepavali

He said the price hike would add to the financial burden on people during the festival season, when demand for ghee and sweets typically rises.

Palaniswami accused the government of seeking to profit from increased festive demand, instead of offering relief to consumers. He noted that traders usually attract customers during festivals by offering discounts and concessions on their products.

In a swipe at the government, he compared its decision to that of a “corporate villain” in a film.