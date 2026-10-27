EPS slams TVK government over Aavin price hike ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised the TVK government over the increase in prices of Aavin products, including ghee, butter and sweets, ahead of Deepavali.
He said the price hike would add to the financial burden on people during the festival season, when demand for ghee and sweets typically rises.
Palaniswami accused the government of seeking to profit from increased festive demand, instead of offering relief to consumers. He noted that traders usually attract customers during festivals by offering discounts and concessions on their products.
In a swipe at the government, he compared its decision to that of a “corporate villain” in a film.
Targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Palaniswami also questioned whether the Aavin price hike was similar to the alleged increase in cinema ticket prices during Deepavali.
He urged the government to withdraw the price hike, stating that the decision should be revoked to help people celebrate Deepavali without additional financial burden.