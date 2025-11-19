EPS slams Stalin for alleged inaction on anti-social elements

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the recent knife attacks reported from central parts of Chennai, stating that the incidents reflected what he termed the DMK government's failure to maintain law and order.

In a statement, he referred to news reports of two groups allegedly chasing each other with knives near the Chennai Collector's Office and the court complex. He also cited another report of two individuals clashing with knives in broad daylight on Pallavan Salai near Chennai Central, adding that such incidents had heightened public fear.

He alleged that the situation had deteriorated to the point where Chennai appeared to be turning into a "kingdom of rowdies".

He further criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying that the police administration functioned directly under him and accusing him of being inactive on the issue. "People deserve safety, not fear. Crime should be curbed, not encouraged," he said.

Referring to the CM's alleged inaction, he said the public was questioning how safety could be ensured "when the Chief Minister sleeps like Kumbhakarana while holding full control of the police machinery".