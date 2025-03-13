EPS Slams DMK govt over elderly couple murder in Avinashi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expressed shock over the brutal murder of an elderly couple near Avinashi and condemned Chief Minister M K Stalin, stating that his political rhetoric alone is not enough to uphold law and order or ensure the safety of the people in the state. Palaniswami accused the DMK regime of creating an atmosphere of fear regarding personal safety and called for swift and decisive action to arrest the perpetrators involved in the elderly couple murder.

The law and order situation in the state is deplorable. The government neither takes proactive measures nor implements corrective actions after incidents occur to maintain the law and order, Palaniswami said in a statement and took a potshot at CM that he has been quick to dismiss these murders as a result of personal issues.

Recalling the triple murder of a family in Palladam last November, Palaniswami questioned whether the murder of the elderly couple could have been prevented if the government had taken appropriate action in the Palladam case. He urged the government to take swift action in arresting the perpetrators and ensure severe legal consequences for them.

He also remarked that CM Stalin’s model of governance should prioritise the safety and welfare of the people, especially in the remaining period of his term.