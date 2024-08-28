EPS seeks exemption from personal appearance in defamation case filed by Dayanidhi Maran

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) filed an affidavit before a special court seeking exemption from personal appearance considering his health condition in the defamation suit filed by Dayanidhi Maran, DMK MP.

On Tuesday, EPS appeared before the assistant sessions judge G Jayavel of special court for the cases related to MP/MLAs, who heard the defamation suit filed by Dayanidhi Maran. While appearing before the court, Palaniswami submitted the affidavit seeking to dispense with his appearance.

In the affidavit, EPS submitted that he is a senior citizen over the age of 70 and suffering from health ailments with lifelong course of medications, hence he may be permitted to exempt from physical appearance before the court. He doesn’t have any intention to delay or protract the case as he have highest respect and regard for judiciary, EPS submitted.

“My absence before the court will not anyway tamper the trial nor any prejudice caused to the trial,” he said.

If his appearance will not dispenses with it will put him into irreparable loss and cause mental agony, read the affidavit. Further, EPS also gave undertaking that he will appear before the court whenever it directs him to do so.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to September 19, for further hearing. Dayanidhi Maran filed the defamation suit for the alleged speech made by Palaniswami in a public meeting over non-usage of MPLADS funds and assets accumulation.