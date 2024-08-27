Defamation case on AIADMK gen secy Edappadi Palaniswami adjourned to 19.09.2024

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami appeared in the Special Court for MLAs and MPs in Chennai on Tuesday for a defamation case filed by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, where the trial was adjourned to the 19 September.

It has been reported that Edappadi Palaniswami, who appeared before Judge Jayavelu in the Special Court for MLAs and MPs, replied, denying the allegations against him.

Following this, the trial was adjourned to the 19th of next month (September).

Speaking at a press conference later, EPS' Lawyer Inpadurai said, "Edappadi Palaniswami spoke on the basis of the press report. We told the court that we are ready to proceed with the defamation case."

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said during the last parliamentary election campaign, 'Central Chennai DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran did not spend 75 percent of his parliamentary constituency development funds. If that is the case, people should consider how he would have acted', he said.

According to reports, AIADMK senior leaders D. Jayakumar, C V Shanmugam and MLAs, along with party cadres, also accompanied EPS.

Dayanidhi Maran MP filed a defamation case against him in the Egmore Court, Chennai, claiming that the speech was tarnishing his reputation.

The case was transferred to a special court to hear criminal cases against MPs and MLAs operating in the Chennai District Collectorate.