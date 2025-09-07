EPS sacks Sengottaiyan from AIADMK posts

CHENNAI: Unwilling to brook any dissidence, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday relieved veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan from all organisational responsibilities, a day after the latter issued a 10-day deadline to reunite the party.

Sengottaiyan was expelled from the posts of organising secretary and Erode (Rural West) district secretary, while six of his loyalists from the unit were stripped of their responsibilities. Palaniswami appointed former minister AK Selvaraj MLA, who is also one of the organising secretaries, as the new district secretary.

The decision came after a closed-door meeting Palaniswami held in Dindigul earlier in the day with senior leaders KP Munusamy, SP Velumani, C Vijaya Baskar, R Kamaraj, Natham R Viswanathan, and Dindigul C Srinivasan.

Reacting to his removal, Sengottaiyan said, “I did not expect this. In a true democracy, an explanation should have been sought within the party. My statement yesterday was only to strengthen the AIADMK and reflect the sentiments of cadres and the expectations of the people.”

He added that he would continue his efforts to unite and strengthen the party. “Several political leaders, including TTV Dhinakaran, Nainar Nagenthran, H Raja, and Premalatha Vijayakant have recognised my remarks as fair and justified,” he said.

Pointing out that any discussion on unity or merger could only take place if the general council was convened, Sengottaiyan said, “I merely suggested that efforts should begin within 10 days and be completed within a month. I voiced my opinion in the party’s interest, not for personal reasons. Whether removing me will affect the AIADMK or not will be known in due course – time will tell.”

Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala termed the EPS's action as childish and against the interest of the party.

Unlike the previous round of purge when Thevar leaders like Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and Dhinakaran were expelled from the party, the action this time is against a senior and respected member of Palaniswami’s own Gounder community.

The Sengottaiyan loyalists who were removed included Thambi alias KA Subramanian (Nambiyur North Union secretary), M Eswaramoorthy alias Chennai Mani (Nambiyur South Union secretary), ND Kurinjinathan (Gobichettipalayam West Union secretary), M Devaraj (Anthiyur North Union secretary), SS Ramesh (Athani town secretary), Velu alias Thaa Marudhamuthu (Athani town deputy secretary), and KS Mohankumar (Erode division IT wing deputy secretary)