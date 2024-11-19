EPS revokes disciplinary action against Thalavai Sundaram, reinstates him to party postings

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reinstated former minister Thalavai N Sundaram as party's Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary and Organising secretary.

He was ‘temporarily’ relieved from party postings on October 8 for acting against the principles of the party and its by-laws.

Thalavai Sundaram was relieved from the postings for participating in a function in Kanniyakumari and sought an explanation.

Since he expressed "regret" for participating in the programme in his explanation to the party leadership, the October 8 decision has been revoked.

Party has reinstated him as party organising secretary and Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary, said Palaniswami in a statement and urged the functionaries and cadres to extend full cooperation to Sundaram.

Though the party leadership refrained from disclosing the reason for disciplinary action, senior leaders confirmed that action had been taken against Sundaram for inaugurating the RSS route march on October 6 in his constituency.