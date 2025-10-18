EPS releases commemorative magazine on evolution of Dravidian movement

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has released a commemorative magazine that documents the evolution of the Dravidian movement, titled "Anna Vazhi Dravidam" (Dravidian movement in Anna's footsteps). The special print edition records the movement's impact on Tamil Nadu's political and social fabric.

The party said in a release that the publication celebrates the vision of Arignar CN Annadurai (Anna), whose ideals of social justice, equality, rationalism, and self-respect transformed Tamil society and inspired generations of leaders — including AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and late J Jayalalithaa.

On the occasion, Palaniswami said that "the Dravidian movement, as envisioned by Anna, was not merely an ideology but a call to uplift every section of society. The AIADMK remains committed to translating those principles into action, through governance that serves people".

"Anna Vazhi Dravidam" magazine is dedicated to exploring how Dravidian thought has evolved from its early ideals into contemporary governance models, said AIADMK in a release.

Conceived as a platform for reflection and analysis, it features essays and commentaries on the movement's cultural roots, political legacy, and continued relevance in Tamil Nadu's democracy.

The print edition of "Anna Vazhi Dravidam" was released to mark the AIADMK's 54th foundation day, celebrated on October 17. The digital edition was launched in September this year, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dravidar Kazhagam founder 'Thanthai' Periyar.