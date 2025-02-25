EPS recalls Amma’s care for women and children, compares it to sexual assaults under Stalin govt

CHENNAI: On the 77th birth anniversary of the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that Amma’s regime had ensured the safety of women and children. However, women and children, including the elderly, are vulnerable to sexual harassment under the present DMK regime, he said.

The Leader of Oppostion appealed that the State government must take appropriate measures to prevent crimes against women and children and ensure their safety.

Chennai and Coimbatore were once safe cities for women under the AIADMK regime, but the situation has turned bad now, he said after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s statue at the party headquarters to mark her birth anniversary.

Palaniswami orders booth panels

Meanwhile, Palaniswami has instructed district in-charges to establish a nine-member booth-level branch committee in all 82 district units across the State to prepare the party better to face the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a meeting with senior leaders who have been tasked to carry out the exercise, Palaniswami emphasised the importance of completing the exercise and submitting a report by the end of March this year. “Our leader is keen on strengthening the booth-level committees to ensure the party’s victory in the Assembly polls next year,” said a former minister, who is one of the district in-charges.

Leaders have also been instructed to expedite the distribution of membership cards to party cadre and intensify party activities in their respective regions. They were advised not to be distracted by external developments, such as court cases related to the party’s affairs.