EPS questions Vijay’s silence over alleged TVK functionary’s drug links

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence over the alleged involvement of a TVK functionary in a major narcotics seizure in Nagapattinam district.
In a statement, Palaniswami cited the seizure of 137 kg of processed methamphetamine crystals, reportedly worth around Rs 400 crore, from Boobalan, a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district. He described it as one of the major narcotics seizures in Tamil Nadu’s coastal region in recent years and referred to a Union Finance Ministry press release on the operation.
Palaniswami questioned why Vijay had not responded to the allegations involving a member of his party. He drew a parallel with DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by central agencies during the previous regime in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network involving pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
Raising concerns over the seizure of processed methamphetamine, Palaniswami also questioned the state government’s anti-drug awareness campaign. He asked why Vijay had organised an anti-drug marathon while a functionary of the ruling party was allegedly linked to a major drug seizure.
He further alleged that TVK Nagapattinam town secretary Balraj had threatened media organisations reporting the case. Questioning whether the party leadership was aware of the alleged activities, Palaniswami said such threats would not make the issue disappear.
The AIADMK leader pointed out that the seizure had been carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, a central agency, rather than the Tamil Nadu police. He accused the state government of failing to respond adequately and demanded an explanation from Vijay.
Palaniswami said TVK had come to power promising political change but was now facing questions over allegations involving one of its functionaries in a major narcotics seizure.