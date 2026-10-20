EPS questions Vijay’s silence over alleged TVK functionary’s drug links

In a statement, Palaniswami cited the seizure of 137 kg of processed methamphetamine crystals, reportedly worth around Rs 400 crore, from Boobalan, a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district. He described it as one of the major narcotics seizures in Tamil Nadu’s coastal region in recent years and referred to a Union Finance Ministry press release on the operation.

Palaniswami questioned why Vijay had not responded to the allegations involving a member of his party. He drew a parallel with DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by central agencies during the previous regime in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network involving pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Raising concerns over the seizure of processed methamphetamine, Palaniswami also questioned the state government’s anti-drug awareness campaign. He asked why Vijay had organised an anti-drug marathon while a functionary of the ruling party was allegedly linked to a major drug seizure.