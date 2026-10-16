TVK functionary held with 100 kg of meth in Nagapattinam

The arrested persons were identified as N Boopalan (42), an advocate and TVK Nagapattinam district executive committee member from Chinthamani Main Road near Velankanni; J Sughan alias Suganathan (27) of Prathaparamanallur; his brother J Parthiban (29); and D Sathish (30) of the same locality.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the smuggling of methamphetamine from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka, a 16-member DRI team raided Sughan's house at Prathaparamanallur around 6 am on Friday. After questioning Sughan, his brother and their associates, officials reportedly identified Boopalan as the alleged mastermind behind the operation.

A separate team of eight officials subsequently searched Boopalan's house. The investigation revealed that Sughan operated a lodging facility in Velankanni on a lease and that Boopalan's wife was from Sri Lanka. Officials suspect that the Sri Lankan connection was used to facilitate the alleged smuggling operation.

The investigation also indicated that Boopalan had been involved in drug trafficking for a few months along with Sughan, Parthiban and Sathish. The drugs were reportedly transported from Chennai and were being stored for distribution to various parts of Tamil Nadu. The DRI seized the contraband and arrested all four after the searches and questioning.