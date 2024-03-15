EPS objects plea of Udhayanidhi seeking to reject suit filed against him

CHENNAI: The leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) filed a counter-objecting to the plea preferred by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to reject the defamation suit filed by the former.



The counsel appearing for EPS submitted a counter before Justice N Sathish Kumar in a defamation suit filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for making alleged defamatory statements against the leader of the opposition.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to April 5 for further submission.

EPS moved MHC seeking a permanent injunction on Udhayanidhi Stalin from making comments against him in connection with the Kodanad case and to direct him to pay Rs 1.10 crore for the damage caused by him.

EPS contended that on September 7, last year, Udhayanidhi released a statement on his X (Twitter) handle about Sanatan Dharma, mentioning him in a derogatory manner, directly connecting him with the Kodanad murder-heist and corruption case.

On September 21, 2023, the MHC imposed an interim injunction, restraining Udhayanidhi Stalin from making comments against EPS connecting him with the Kodanad heist cum murder case and corruption cases.

Subsequently, Udhayanidhi preferred a petition seeking to reject the defamation suit filed by EPS. Udhayanidhi contended that his statement about EPS is not personal life criticism but only a political comment.