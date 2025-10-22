EPS, Nainar call for preparedness to tackle rain fury

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take precautionary measures on a war footing in light of the heavy rainfall warnings issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Calling upon the DMK government to act swiftly and ensure effective preventive and relief measures to protect lives, livelihoods, and public infrastructure, he said, due to the deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast very heavy rainfall in the northern coastal districts, including Chennai, as well as across the Delta districts.

"A red alert has been issued for eight districts on Tuesday and four districts on Wednesday," he said, adding, “as there is a possibility of increased rainfall, I urge the DMK government to take precautionary measures on a war-footing basis”.

Appealing to the public to stay vigilant and follow all safety, Palaniswami also instructed AIADMK administrators and party members to remain on alert and to extend all possible assistance to the people in affected areas.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday urged the ruling DMK government to ensure adequate precautionary measures in view of the forecast for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts of the State.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran noted that two separate low-pressure systems had developed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for 8 districts and an orange alert for 10 others.

"At this crucial juncture, the DMK government must not restrict itself to mere video conferences. It should act on a war footing and make all necessary preparations to face any potential disaster," he said, alluding to Chief Minister MK Stalin's video conference meeting with District Collectors.

The BJP leader stressed that the State administration should be fully equipped to handle any eventuality arising from the intensifying northeast monsoon. He also appealed to fishermen and the public to remain cautious and prioritize safety during the period of heavy rains.

Stalin deliberately delaying DGP appointment: Edappadi

Meanwhile, Palaniswami, in a separate statement, alleged that the DMK government and chief minister MK Stalin for ‘deliberately delaying’ the appointment of a full-time Director General of Police (DGP- Law and Order), accusing them of compromising the safety and stability of Tamil Nadu’s law enforcement system for political gain.

"The tenure of the previous DGP ended in August, yet the chief minister has failed to appoint a successor, despite the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) having already sent a final list of three eligible officers", he claimed.

He also alleged that the Stalin government turned a critical administrative decision into a political exercise. “Law and order is not a playground for electoral manipulation", he said adding “Tamil Nadu deserves leadership that values professionalism over pliancy, and law over politics".