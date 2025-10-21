EPS, Nainar and other leaders pay glowing tributes to police personnel on police commemoration day

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and others on Tuesday (October 21) paid rich tributes to the nation’s brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, marking Police Commemoration Day with deep reverence and gratitude.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami saluted the selfless service of the police force, describing them as “true guardians of peace, law, and justice.” He said, “My heartfelt tributes to the brave police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their unwavering courage and selfless devotion to uphold peace embody the true spirit of service. On behalf of the AIADMK, I extend our deepest respect to their memory and to the families who stand behind their sacrifice.”

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said the day was an occasion to honour those who gave their lives while fulfilling their duty with discipline and integrity. “The reason we live without fear in our homes is because of the tireless service of the police force. Their selfless commitment, sense of duty, and courage to put their lives at risk have ensured our safety and that of our nation,” he observed.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai lauded the police personnel for their steadfast commitment to national security. “My respectful tributes to all honest and compassionate officers who work tirelessly day and night to protect the nation. Their courage and sense of duty will forever remain an inspiring example,” he said.

Former BJP state president and IPS officer K Annamalai also paid homage to the fallen heroes. “Today, we salute the countless police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. Upholding the principles of duty, discipline, and sacrifice, they stand as the shield of our nation’s law and order,” he said.