EPS instructs party cadres to monitor special intensive revision of electoral rolls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a directive to all booth-level secretaries of the party to proceed to their respective territories and ensure that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls was carried out with utmost diligence.

Pointing out that the Election Commission has fixed January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for the ongoing revision exercise, Palaniswami, in a statement, urged party functionaries entrusted with booth-level responsibilities to visit their assigned areas immediately and work in close coordination with district-level secretaries to verify that the revision process is conducted properly and without irregularities.

The leader of the Opposition further instructed that comprehensive reports on the completion of the exercise be submitted to the AIADMK headquarters upon conclusion of the work.

In a separate communication, the AIADMK general secretary has convened a meeting of booth-level secretaries and district office-bearers at the party headquarters on November 2, 2025, and urged all district-level officials to ensure full attendance.