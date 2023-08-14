EPS inaugurates Madurai Ezhuchi Manadu marathon

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated the Madurai 'Ezhuchi Manadu' marathon from the party headquarters in Chennai.

The marathon will culminate at the venue of the conference on August 20.

Party presidium chairman Tamizhmagan Hussain and senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, D Jayakumar, and S Gokila Indra participated in the event.

Former MLA and South Chennai South (East) District Secretary M K Ashok and 51 other party functionaries taking part in the marathon. It would pass through Chengalpet, Tindivanam, Ulundurpettai Perambalur, and Viralimalai.

The conference, according to insiders, aimed at promoting the brand EPS and his political might. It also aimed at sending across a strong message to its allies and political rivals about the revival of the party under Salem strongman. It would also set the tone for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 for the party that heads the NDA in the state.