EPS in secret deal with arch-rival, but MGR remains with Vijay: Aadhav Arjuna

Speaking at an event where several leaders from other parties joined the ruling TVK, Aadhav claimed that cadres and functionaries of the AIADMK had lost confidence in the leadership of the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Referring to the recent Assembly election, Aadhav compared the defeat of DMK president MK Stalin and the victory of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. He alleged that Palaniswami had managed to secure victory in his constituency only because the TVK candidate did not remain in the fray.

"If the TVK candidate had contested, he would have won by a margin of 30,000 votes. Despite Stalin's defeat, we did not mock him," Aadhav said.