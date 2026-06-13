EPS in secret deal with arch-rival, but MGR remains with Vijay: Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary for election management and minister Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday alleged that the DMK and AIADMK had effectively joined hands with the support of the BJP, adding that only an official announcement remained to be made.
Speaking at an event where several leaders from other parties joined the ruling TVK, Aadhav claimed that cadres and functionaries of the AIADMK had lost confidence in the leadership of the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Referring to the recent Assembly election, Aadhav compared the defeat of DMK president MK Stalin and the victory of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. He alleged that Palaniswami had managed to secure victory in his constituency only because the TVK candidate did not remain in the fray.
"If the TVK candidate had contested, he would have won by a margin of 30,000 votes. Despite Stalin's defeat, we did not mock him," Aadhav said.
The minister further alleged that the DMK and AIADMK were functioning in tandem. "Statements issued by the AIADMK are being prepared in the DMK office," he claimed.
Aadhav maintained that the people of Tamil Nadu had consistently supported alliances based on secularism and social justice. Challenging the DMK, he questioned whether the party would secure votes in the upcoming by-elections to five Assembly constituencies.
Drawing comparisons between TVK and the AIADMK founded by MGR, Aadhav said both parties shared similar welfare-oriented objectives. However, he alleged that the present AIADMK leadership had abandoned the ideals of its founder and is in a secret tie-up with the DMK.
TVK general secretary and minister N Anand, along with several ministers and party functionaries, participated in the induction programme.