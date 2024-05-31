EPS hits out DMK regime over prevailing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday slammed the DMK government for allegedly failing to maintain the law and order of the state and turning the state police into a puppet in their hands.

"The state of the police, which is unable to take action against antisocial elements under this present regime is shameful, " said Palaniswami in a statement.

Citing the reports regarding the murders of six persons in single night in and around Chennai, the AIADMK leader said that the incidents such as series of murders, sexual torture to minor and attack on student over 'route thala' fight and anti-social elements hurling of petrol bomb at textile shop in Chennai and surrounding areas exposing the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

There is no safety for women in the state and travelling during night hours has turned unsafe in the present dispensation, he said and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to allow the state police to function with freedom to act against the social elements and maintain the law and order in the state.