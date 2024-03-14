EPS hits back at Annamalai over his Tasmac jibe

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami hit back at state BJP president K Annamalai for criticising the previous AIADMK regime and questioned what he would say about the seizure of Rs 480 crore worth seizure of narcotics in Gujarat ruled by the BJP party?

"There were no complaints on TASMAC during our regime. But what about the situation prevailing in their (BJP) party ruling states? Even today, Rs 480 crore worth drugs seized in their party ruling state," said Palaniswami after attending the Iftar function on Wednesday night, hinting at the confiscation of the large quantity of drugs smuggled into Gujarat via sea route by a crew of six Pakistanis.

The AIADMK leader said this in response to Annamalai's charges that Dravidian parties were responsible for the prevailing situation (on seizure of drugs) in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK government should also be blamed for operating TASMAC outlets during its regime.

Palaniswami further said that the law and order was intact during the AIADMK regime, which did not shy away from taking action against whoever committed a crime.