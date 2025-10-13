EPS forging alliance under Vijay, says TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday (October 11) alleged that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had “implicitly accepted” the leadership of actor Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in his bid to form a pre-poll alliance.

Addressing reporters at Chengalpattu, Dhinakaran said Palaniswami’s recent remarks during his campaign about a “massive alliance” indicated his willingness to align with TVK under Vijay’s leadership. “When Palaniswami keeps claiming that a big party is about to join hands with him, does that not mean the AIADMK is no longer a major party? His statements show he is ready to function under Vijay’s leadership because he fears he cannot win under his own,” he said.

Dhinakaran said that Palaniswami’s statements reflected a lack of confidence in leading the AIADMK to victory. “He knows the AIADMK cannot win this election on its own and that a defeat against the DMK is imminent. That is why he is trying to project an image of an impending alliance with Vijay,” he said.

Criticising Palaniswami for making political statements amid the grief over the Karur stampede tragedy, Dhinakaran said, “At a time when TVK workers and their leader are emotionally affected by the loss of lives, it is highly inappropriate to use the incident for political gain. This is the lowest form of politics I have seen in Tamil Nadu.”

Dhinakaran said he had already exited the NDA alliance in September and ruled out any possibility of returning as long as Palaniswami remained the chief ministerial candidate. “As long as he continues in that position, there is no question of joining that alliance. I believe that whichever alliance the AMMK is part of in this election will certainly emerge victorious,” he said.