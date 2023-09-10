EPS flays TN govt over death of 4-year-old boy due to dengue

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to intensify its measures to prevent dengue fever.

Expressing condoling to the parents of a four-year-old boy, Rakshan, a native of Maduravoyal in Chennai, who succumbed to dengue on Sunday, Palaniswami said there were reports of rainwater stagnation and poor sanitation in the vicinity, resulting in the demise of the boy.

"A similar situation prevails across the state, including the State capital. It is strongly condemnable", said EPS and demanded the Tamil Nadu government to step up its measures to eradicate breeding sources of mosquitoes and prevent the spread of dengue.