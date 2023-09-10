Four-year-old boy dies due to dengue at ICH

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy from Maduravoyal passed away due to dengue at the Institute of Child Health on Saturday, succumbing to dengue shock.

The hospital authorities said that the child was brought on the fourth day of fever and he was passed away without responding to treatment.

The child was treated for fever at a private hospital and was taken to the Institute of Child Health upon testing positive for dengue. He was treated in the intensive care unit but did not respond to the treatment.

"The child was brought to the hospital on September 6 and within a few hours of the admission, he had developed dengue shock. He had a fever for four days when brought to the hospital and his health condition was deteriorating gradually. The child's health condition was not stable and he was not responding to treatment. He later developed multi-organ failure and passed away on September 9," said Dr. Rema Chandramohan, director of the Institute of Child Health on Sunday.

The parents alleged of mosquito breeding in their residential area and improper hygiene due to the stagnation of rainwater.

With a rise in the risk of vector-borne diseases, doctors urge parents to be cautious of exposure to mosquitoes as various parts of Tamil Nadu continue to witness rainfall.

The stagnation of rainwater can lead to mosquito breeding.

"People should seek hospital care timely. It is important to monitor the child's health and note if the input of oral fluids is adequate and normal. Similarly, the output, which is urination should also be normal. If intake of fluids is not adequate and urination is not normal, these can be signs of dengue," said Dr Rema.