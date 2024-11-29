EPS flays MK Stalin regime over triple murder near Palladam

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday expressed shock over the murder of an elderly couple and their son by an unidentified gang near Palladam in Tirupur and said the criminals have no fear as the state has turned into their heaven under the DMK regime.

Also Read: 3 of a family murdered near Palladam, Tirupur police suspect robbery

Palaniswami took to social media to register his strong protest against Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for failing to prevent such heinous crime.

The people are wondering, “Is there a government in the state to prevent such crimes or not?”

Apart from taking all necessary measures to track down the perpetrators of the triple murder, the CM should take strong measures to uphold the law and order, Palaniswami noted.

The victims were identified as Deivasigamani, 78, a farmer, his wife Alamelu and their son Senthil Kumar of Semalai Kavundanpalayam village in Avinashipalayam police station limit.