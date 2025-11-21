EPS flays laxity on Mekedatu, outdated DPR for Coimbatore, Madurai Metro Rail

CHENNAI: Accusing the DMK government of non-adhering to guidelines issued by the central government over submitting Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday exuded confidence that the project will be implemented once AIADMK comes to power.

“All efforts will be taken to implement the project after AIADMK comes to power. Had the DMK government prepared a proper DPR that accounted for the current population, the issue wouldn’t have arisen. Without further confusion, the State government should send a revised DPR in accordance with norms fixed by the central government,” he said to the media persons in Salem.

Delving further into the issue, the AIADMK leader claimed that the Metro Rail project initiated by the AIADMK government was kept idle for three years after the DMK came to power, and that the DPR was sent only in 2024, based on outdated population data.

Referring to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s recent announcement on intensifying efforts to build the Mekedatu dam, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of being slack on the issue.

“If Karnataka proceeds with its plan to build the dam, then the Delta districts will become a desert. Even though the Supreme Court has issued a clear order, instructing Karnataka not to block, divert, or alter the flow of river for 15 years, the neighbouring state is acting in violation,” he said, adding, “since DMK is part of INDIA alliance, and the Congress is in power in Karnataka, Chief Minister MK Stalin should speak to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to resolve the issue amicably.”

On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Leader of the Opposition accused DMK of interference in the process. “The Election Commission should take action against the manipulation of the ruling party, which has been forcing Collectors and officials to commit irregularities in SIR works,” he alleged.

Raising the issue of the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami questioned why the DMK is unable to appoint a permanent DGP. He also blamed the State government for failing to procure paddy before the rains.