EPS flays CM Stalin over dumping of Kerala medical waste in TN villages

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday strongly condemned the indiscriminate dumping of biomedical waste from Kerala in the villages of Tamil Nadu’s bordering district of Tirunelveli. He said that TN is not anyone’s dumping ground.

He demanded that the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government take immediate and appropriate measures to remove the biomedical waste, which poses significant health hazards to the people, and take steps to prevent such practices in the future.

Taking to social media, Palaniswami posted pictures of biomedical waste dumped in Kallur and Pazhavur villages in Tirunelveli district along TN-Kerala border. He stated that the dumping of medical waste generated in Kerala in the villages of bordering districts in Tamil Nadu has been going on for a long time.

"The CM of TN is eager to shake hands and pose for photos with the Kerala CM, yet he is incapable of upholding the state’s rights in the Mullaiperiyar dispute. He is also unable to prevent the neighbouring state from turning TN into their dumpyard," said Palaniswami, alluding the meeting of Stalin with his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of the renovated Thanthai Periyar memorial at Vaikom to mark the centenary celebration of Vaikom Satyagraha, on December 12.

Palaniswami demanded that the DMK regime take stern measures to stop the dumping of biomedical waste in TN villages henceforth.