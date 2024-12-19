Stop Kerala disposing of medical waste in bordering districts, EPS tells TN govt

CHENNAI: Terming that Tamil Nadu is no dumping ground, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged the State government to take steps to prevent such practices in the future, highlighting the indiscriminate dumping of medical waste from Kerala in the bordering Tirunelveli district.

The Leader of Opposition demanded that the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government take immediate and appropriate measures to remove the biomedical waste, which poses health hazards to the people.

Taking to social media, Palaniswami posted pictures of biomedical waste dumped in Kallur and Pazhavur villages in Tirunelveli district along TN-Kerala border.

He stated that the dumping of medical waste generated in Kerala in bordering districts of Tamil Nadu has been going on for a long time.

"The Tamil Nadu CM is eager to shake hands and pose for photos with the Kerala counterpart, yet he is incapable of upholding the State's rights in the Mullaiperiyar dispute. He is also unable to prevent the neighbouring State from turning TN into their dumpyard," said Palaniswami, alluding to the meeting Stalin's meeting with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of the renovated Thanthai Periyar memorial at Vaikkom on December 12.

Palaniswami demanded that the DMK regime take stern measures to stop the dumping of biomedical waste in TN villages henceforth.