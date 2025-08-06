Begin typing your search...

    EPS expels Karur dist Secy of farmers’ wing

    Balamurugan acted in contrast to the party’s principles and objectives and brought disrespect to it.

    6 Aug 2025 5:54 AM IST
    CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expelled Karur district farmers’ wing secretary Vangal P Balamurugan from primary membership for acting against the core principle of the party.

    Hence, he has been removed from party postings and responsibilities, besides being removed from primary membership of the party, Palaniswami said in a statement. He also urged the party functionaries and cadres not to truck with him.

