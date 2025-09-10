EPS democratic, has cadres' support, says senior AIADMK leader Thambidurai

CHENNAI: As the AIADMK’s internal power struggle intensifies, senior leader M Thambidurai has thrown his weight behind party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday, accusing dissenters of undermining the party’s unity and asserting that all decisions were made in line with the General Council’s mandate and the collective will of party functionaries and not unilaterally.

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed ignorance regarding the meeting between former minister KA Sengottaiyan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, amid the ongoing tussle over reunification of the party. “I am unaware of the meeting. Even today, I saw Amit Shah during the polling for the Vice-President's post. He did not tell me anything, nor did I ask him anything,” Thambidurai told journalists in Delhi.

The press conference was seen as a counter to Sengottaiyan’s media interaction at Coimbatore airport, where he discussed his 'spiritual-yet-political' trip to Haridwar via Delhi. While speaking to the press, the nine-time MLA revealed his meeting with Shah and Sitharaman regarding efforts to reunify the AIADMK.

In such a background, Thambidurai extended full support for AIADMK chief Palaniswami, saying that he “never acts unilaterally and seeks the opinion of senior functionaries and adheres to the decisions of the General Council. Thambidurai’s open talk is seen as an effort to support the disciplinary action taken against Sengottaiyan and his supporters.

Thambidurai asserted that the AIADMK under Palaniswami’s leadership represents the “true AIADMK,” thereby dismissing the legitimacy of those opposing him. However, he avoided commenting on the BJP leaders' alleged involvement in Sengottaiyan’s move, which includes a 10-day ultimatum issued to Palaniswami to begin the process of reinstating expelled party functionaries, especially O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran and their supporters.

“The AIADMK cadre and functionaries have accepted Palaniswami’s leadership. He has been running the party efficiently. The AIADMK is a disciplined movement,” Thambidurai said. He stated that EPS has been working tirelessly to fulfil the people's wish to unseat the DMK and re-establish an AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

“I firmly believe that the decisions taken by Palaniswami concerning party affairs are appropriate. We will abide by them and act accordingly. We are not concerned about others,” he said, in a message clearly aimed at Sengottaiyan and other dissenters.

In a related development, AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O Panneerselvam declined to comment on Thambidurai’s remarks. However, he reiterated his support for Sengottaiyan, expressing hope that he would succeed in his efforts to ensure the party's unification.

“Sengottaiyan spoke to me regarding the party’s reunification,” OPS said, indicating their collaborative efforts.