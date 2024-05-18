EPS demands Tamil Nadu govt to take severe action in Udumalpet rape case

CHENNAI: Alleging that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the DMK government to take severe action against those involved in the sexual harassment case of two minor girls.

Claiming that the DMK government has not taken any steps to prevent sexual harassment against women and children in the state, the AIADMK leader referred to media reports of nine persons having allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, leading to her pregnancy, and the rape of another girl. He said in a statement that these incidents came to light through social media.

Palaniswami recalled that he had been pointing out to the government about drug usage among youth and the several crimes being reported in the state. He claimed that anti-social elements had no fear about the police department and continue to indulge in criminal activities.

The former chief minister also remarked that during the AIADMK government's regime, the then Leader of Opposition leader MK Stalin had called himself as a 'bodyguard' for women while bringing up the Pollachi sexual abuse case "although the the AIADMK government had taken appropriate steps against the accused persons. But he had not taken any steps to prevent crime against women in the state while he was Chief Minister, Palaniswami claimed.

"I strongly condemn the sexual harassment against women and children not only as a Opposition leader but also as a father", he said, adding that the state government should take steps for stringent action against the culprits, who were involved in the sexual harassment case.