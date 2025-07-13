EPS demands high-level committee probe

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday called on the Southern Railway to initiate a probe by a high-level committee into the major fire that broke out on a crude oil freight train near Tiruvallur.

In a social media post, EPS urged both the State and Central governments to take immediate and appropriate measures to ensure the safety of residents living near the site of the incident, which led to thick smoke engulfing the surrounding area.

He further appealed to the authorities to swiftly deploy personnel from the State and National Disaster Response Forces to secure the area and provide alternative accommodation for affected residents.

