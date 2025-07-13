Tiruvallur air quality dips after goods train fire; CPCB warns of rising pollution

CHENNAI: Following the massive fire in a goods train near Tiruvallur, air quality in the region has significantly deteriorated, raising environmental concerns.

According to live data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 68 at 10:30 am on Sunday, falling under the 'Poor' category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has stated that the burning of petroleum products has led to a surge in particulate matter in the air. This has caused the air quality to worsen from a moderate to poor level in a short span of time, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Visuals from the World Air Quality Index platform show a clear spike in pollution levels starting late Saturday night, peaking on Sunday morning.