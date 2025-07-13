Tiruvallur goods train fire: Rs 12 crore worth diesel destroyed, blaze fully doused after 7 hours

CHENNAI: The massive fire in a diesel-laden goods train near Tiruvallur was fully doused after nearly seven hours on Sunday (July 13), with officials confirming that 18 wagons were gutted. The fire, which broke out around 5.30 am, disrupted train services on the busy Chennai-Arakkonam line for several hours.

Diesel worth Rs 12 crore and 12.6 lakh litres of fuel were destroyed in the fire, according to Daily Thanthi. Visuals from the site showed the 18 tankers, carrying 12.6 lakh litres of diesel (70,000 litres each), reduced to charred remains.

According to a press release from Southern Railway, the blaze started from the 3rd wagon as the train was exiting Tiruvallur station. The loco pilot applied emergency brakes and the Station Master switched off the overhead power supply, but the fire still spread up to the 19th wagon, causing derailment.

In the aftermath of the incident, at least 12 trains from or to Chennai Central were cancelled, while others were diverted or short-terminated.

Railways launches probe, begins restoration

Three special teams led by the Additional Director General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been formed to probe the cause.

Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh visited the accident site and reviewed restoration efforts. Officials said 30 unaffected wagons and the locomotive were safely detached and moved, while passengers stranded en route were provided alternative transport through MTC buses.

The DOWN line from Chennai to Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Jolarpettai is expected to be restored by 3.15 pm, the release added.