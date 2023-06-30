EPS demands DMK govt to increase MSP of copra to ₹ 150/kg

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palniswami on Friday demanded the DMK government to fulfill its poll promises to procure copra from the farmers directly to protect the coconut growers from the steep fall of copra and coconut price.

He demanded the government to increase the minimum support price of copra from Rs 108.60 to Rs 150 per kg to ensure sustainable livelihood of the farmers.

The DMK had promised to establish agro industries in Salem, Pattukottai and several other places in the state to enhance the revenue of the coconut grower and also promote by-products, besides procure them directly through the cooperative societies.

Similarly, it made a poll promise to procure copra directly through Tamil Nadu coconut farmers welfare board, Palaniswami said in a statement and demanded the government to materalise their poll promise to bail out the farmers, who are facing severe loss due to price fall of copra and coconut.

Stating that coconut farming spread over 15 lakh acres of land in 40 constituencies in the state. Nearly seven lakh farmers' livelihood is depends on it, while it generate indirect employment to around 15 lakhs, the former CM said and demanded the government to increase the minimum support price of copra per Kg to Rs 150.

The government should increase the cycle of procurement of coconut from farmers and take measures to sell coconut oil and byproducts through a public distribution system to ensure sustainable livelihood to the farmers.

District secretaries meeting on July 5: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami would hold a meeting with headquarter's secretaries and district secretaries at party headquarters in Chennai on July 5.

The party functionaries have been asked to attend the meeting without fail.