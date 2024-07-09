EPS demands CBI probe into Armstrong murder case for 'unbiased investigation'

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami insisted that state BSP leader K Armstrongs murder case should be handed over to the CBI for an "unbiased investigation" and arrest of the "real culprits" behind the brutal murder.

"It's a pre planned murder. Whoever committed the crime, this government should go after them. It should ensure appropriate and stern action against them, " said Palaniswami after calling on the family members of slain BSP leader on Tuesday. He was accompanied by senior party functionaries.

"I was anguished on learning about the murder of the BSP leader. It was unfortunate, " he said and continued that there is no safety for political leaders in the state.

There is a chain of murder of political leaders have been taking place in Tamil Nadu in the recent past, starting from the murder of Congress leader murder in Tirunelveli, followed by the killing of AIADMK functionary murder in Salem and now, the murder of BSP leader in Chennai, he said and noted the law and order deteriorated to the core.

The family members, cadres and public suspecting many were behind the murder of Armstrong and they presume that the persons, who were arrested in connection with the case were not the real murderers.

"We have seen the CCTV footage of the murders in news channels and the action taken by the state government. It is not adding up and there is a lot of inconsistency. So, we feel that the claims of Armstrong's family, friends and party cadres are likely to be true. So, it is the duty of the government to clear all doubts and nab whoever is behind the murder of Armstrong, " he further said.

Earlier in the day, he took to social media to register his strong condemnation against the government over the law and order situation and urged the police department to ensure the safety of the people.

"It is ascertained that no one in the state is safe under the DMK regime. So, I appeal to the state police to maintain the law and order to serve the people of the state, " he said in his post in X.

Listing out murders of youth in Pudukkottai and Mangalapuram in Thanjavur and an attempt on the live of a man, who was out on bail from Goondas Act, in Theni district divulged that there is no safety for the people of the people in the present dispensation, Palaniswami said.

"Since there is no use in appealing the CM of the incompetent DMK regime to maintain the L & O, I urge the police officers, who are here to public service, to maintain L & O," he said and continued that it is certain that none is safe under this regime and people should ensure their own safety.