EPS covers 3,200 km in 21 days of election campaign

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said he had the opportunity to meet around 21 lakh people during his election campaign, “Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom”, aimed at unseating what he called “Stalin’s failure model government.”

Since the launch of the campaign in Mettupalayam on 7 July, Palaniswami has covered 61 constituencies across 14 districts. Over the course of the campaign, he addressed the public for a total of 42 hours and travelled 3,200 kilometres, he stated in a press release.

Thanking the people for their overwhelming response to the 21-day campaign, Palaniswami expressed confidence that the 2026 Assembly elections would bring an end to the Stalin-model of governance. He also urged party cadres to conduct door-to-door outreach, listen to people’s grievances and demands, and prepare detailed reports based on the feedback received, to be submitted at the party headquarters.