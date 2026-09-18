EPS: Corruption increased under TVK government

"If the Chief Minister had travelled specifically to attract industrial investments, he should have taken appropriate persons with him," he said.

Palaniswami further said that corruption has increased under the TVK government and people are forced to pay bribes for everything.

He also expressed concern over the State's financial position, noting that since the TVK government took office, State debt has increased by nearly Rs 40,000 crore and revenue expenditure has risen by approximately Rs 36,000 crore.

He also called on the government to suspend plans to build a new Secretariat in a congested coastal area. Once the State's finances improve and a more accessible, traffic-friendly location can be chosen, said EPS.