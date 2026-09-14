TVK luring MLAs to cling to power, says Edappadi

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday (September 13) accused the TVK of resorting to “horse-trading” to stay in power and to stabilise the “borrowed government. “
The former Chief Minister pointed to the resignation of two AIADMK legislators that necessitated by-elections. “They took away our MLAs just like luring children playing on the street with candy, solely to retain power through political horse-trading,” the AIADMK chief alleged.
Addressing party workers at a wedding function here, Palaniswami dubbed the TVK government a “borrowed government” that survives entirely on external support rather than on its own mandate.
“This government is not standing on its own legs. It is surviving on borrowed strength. If the alliance partners withdraw their support, this regime will collapse immediately,” he said.
Palaniswami said that while the TVK had promised a full waiver of crop loans for farmers holding up to five acres of land, the scheme rolled out by the administration was heavily curtailed with rigid ceilings and reduced allocations, sparking protests across the state.
He also targeted the government over administrative apathy, alleging that direct procurement centres had failed to procure harvested paddy in time, leaving mounds of grain exposed to unseasonal rains. “Vast quantities of harvested paddy have sprouted and severe damage is seen in open yards across the Delta and other districts. The government has turned a blind eye to the farmers’ plight despite repeated representations raised in the Assembly,” Palaniswami said.
He further flagged issues of frequent power cuts and rising prices of essential food items.