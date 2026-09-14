TVK luring MLAs to cling to power, says Edappadi

The former Chief Minister pointed to the resignation of two AIADMK legislators that necessitated by-elections. “They took away our MLAs just like luring children playing on the street with candy, solely to retain power through political horse-trading,” the AIADMK chief alleged.

Addressing party workers at a wedding function here, Palaniswami dubbed the TVK government a “borrowed government” that survives entirely on external support rather than on its own mandate.