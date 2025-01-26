EPS congratulates Padma awardees Ajith Kumar and R Ashwin

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday congratulated cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and actor Ajith Kumar, who were selected for the country’s highest civilian awards.

In a post on X, Palaniswami shared a picture of Ajith Kumar receiving an award from former Chief Minister and late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and wished him on being selected for the Padma Bhushan.

"Heartfelt congratulations to my beloved brother, who has made his mark in various fields such as art, sports, and drone design. I wish you continued success and hope you achieve many more feats, bringing even more glory to our state and country," said Palaniswami.





நாட்டின் உயரிய குடிமக்கள் விருதுகளுள் ஒன்றான "பத்ம பூஷன்" விருது பெறத் தேர்வாகியுள்ள தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் முன்னணி நடிகர், கலை, விளையாட்டு, ட்ரோன் வடிவமைப்பு என பல்துறைகளில் தனக்கென தனிமுத்திரை பதித்துள்ள அன்புச் சகோதரர் திரு. #அஜித்குமார்

அவர்களுக்கு எனது நெஞ்சம் நிறைந்த…





In another post, he congratulated cricketer Ashwin, who retired from cricket in the midst of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, for excelling in sports and emerging as one of the greatest cricketers. He wished him on receiving the Padma Shri award and praised his contributions, which have brought laurels to both the state and the country.





