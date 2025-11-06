EPS claims imaginary, desilting works worth Rs 15 cr ongoing in Karur, says Senthilbalaji

TIRUCHY: Reviewing desilting works in Karur on Thursday, MLA V Senthilbalaji said 81 desilting projects were under way with the allocation of Rs 15 crore, as per the demands of the district's farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Karur, Senthilbalaji said that the desilt works have been properly undertaken across the district and free flow of water has been ensured by the Water Resources Department along various waterbodies, including Popular Mudaliyar canal, Neroor canal and New Kattalai Mettu canal, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

Following the stunted flow, the availability of the water and vigorous growth of invasive vegetation for around five months, the farmers from the region demanded the removal of the vegetation that had grown thickly on the waterbodies. In response to the demands, desilting works are under way.

However, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that the desilting works were not undertaken in Karur. Shooting down his claims and calling it imaginary, Senthilbalaji said, "Which water body did Edappadi Palaniswami visit in Karur?"

The former minister said, "Without verifying the spot, EPS has been making allegations. But we welcome the healthy criticism and not the false statement."

He also stated that the DMK government is always with the farmers and would fulfil the demands of the farmers immediately. "Despite there being a fund crunch, the works are undertaken just for the welfare of the people, particularly, the farmers," Senthilbalaji stated.