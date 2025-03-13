EPS calls Tamil Nadu govt's budget logo and economic survey report as “diversion tactics"

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami called the Tamil Nadu government's official logo for the state budget for 2025-2026 and the release of the state's economic survey for 2024-2025 ahead of the budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026 as “diversion tactics” to cover up the government’s administrative failures in many fronts.

Shortly after the Tamil Nadu government published the state’s economic survey report, a first in the state’s history, akin to the Union government’s exercise, and unveiled the logo for the TN Budget 2025-2026, Palaniswami took to social media to express his views. He stated that the government’s initiative was part of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s publicity stunt. The “empty advertisement” campaign would not help to address the people’s aspirations and needs.

He further criticised the CM, stating that he had resorted to such political gimmicks, delivering scripted dialogues written by others. He further said it was nothing more than a diversion tactic.