EPS calls DMK regime over Sivaganga custodial death, demands CBI probe, NHRC intervention

CHENNAI: Denouncing the DMK government over the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old temple security guard Ajithkumar in Sivagangai district, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state government to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a fair and impartial probe. He also called for the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to initiate an investigation into the incident.

“It is shocking to learn that the victim had sustained 18 injuries from head to toe, and the cause of death was the extreme pressure applied to his neck. The reports in the media, regarding autopsy findings, clearly indicates that this is a murder committed by the police,” Palaniswami stated in a social media post on Tuesday, referring to the autopsy report of Ajithkumar.

However, the police FIR (first information report) claiming that Ajithkumar died due to "seizure"

The deaths of 25 individuals in police custody under the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK regime are blatant violations of human rights, Palaniswami said and urged the NHRC to investigate all custodial deaths that have occurred during the present government’s tenure.

Stating that the CM would resort to blatant lies regarding Ajithkumar’s death, as he allegedly did in the case of Vignesh, 25, who died in police custody in early 2022, Palaniswami said he had directed party functionaries to launch a nationwide campaign ‘#JusticeForAjithkumar’ and ‘#NationWithAjith’ to draw national attention to custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

“Where is the CM hiding now, without responding to the people’s questions?” he asked.

Continuing his sharp criticism, the AIADMK leader said neither the people of the state nor the Opposition believe the drama staged by the CM by chairing law and order meetings and transferring the case to the CB-CID. “The public has no faith in the fake FIR filed against the police involved in Ajithkumar’s case. The CM must take full responsibility for this issue and answer to the people,” he added.