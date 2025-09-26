EPS calling me beggar insult on poor: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday hit back at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for describing him as a “beggar” wearing a patched shirt (‘ottu potta sattai’), calling the remark an insult to millions of poor and disadvantaged people. Selvaperunthagai stated that belittling an elected representative with such language was not merely a personal attack.

“It demeans the dignity and lives of crores of poor and marginalised. Such a venomous comment reveals how deeply anti-social ideas remain rooted in his politics and exposes the arrogance of privilege that knows nothing of real hardship,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, DMK deputy general secretary A Raja condemned Palaniswami for his remarks on Selvaperunthagai, calling the remarks “the height of indecency.”

Raja said Palaniswami was “turning into a street-corner speaker” after failing to strengthen his alliance ahead of the Assembly polls. “He (EPS) went to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house and returned hiding his face. Now he calls others beggars. Is this acceptable?” Raja asked.