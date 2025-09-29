EPS blames govt's failure to anticipate, TVK’s inexperience

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday blamed police lapses and the inexperience of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in conducting political meetings for the Karur stampede that killed 39 people and injured over 80.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to the deceased and enquiring about the injured in Karur GH, Palaniswami said the government and police failed to anticipate the turnout despite prior rallies in four districts showing the scale of public response. "The government and the police should have anticipated the turnout based on Vijay's earlier rallies in four districts and provided full protection.

Television visuals show inadequate security and poor crowd control," he said.

He accused the administration of giving partisan protection. "When the Chief Minister, his deputy, or DMK ministers hold meetings, thousands of police are deployed. For opposition events, we are forced to move to court for permission, and even then, full security is not provided," he said.

Rejecting the police explanation that overcrowding caused the tragedy, Palaniswami said authorities should have been prepared. "They knew how many people had attended earlier TVK rallies. It is their duty to plan for larger crowds and protect the public," he said. He added that questions over ambulances arriving before the tragedy, which Vijay reportedly commented on during his speech, should be investigated.

Palaniswami highlighted the TVK's inexperience in managing large gatherings. Drawing on his party's experience, he said: "A political leader must carefully monitor arrangements. While touring multiple districts, they should assess the situation at each venue, identify deficiencies, take corrective action, and conduct the meeting with proper preparation. People attend rallies trusting the party, the government, and the police for their safety. Both authorities and political leaders must ensure safety, and organisers must behave responsibly."

Referencing the Marina Air Show tragedy, he noted that similar lapses had previously resulted in fatal consequences. "Even at Marina, inadequate arrangements led to five deaths. These incidents show that preparation and supervision are critical when large crowds assemble," he said.

Asked whether action should be taken against Vijay, he said it was premature to single out individuals. "Let the commission complete its investigation. Speculation about punitive steps is inappropriate when families are grieving," he said.

Expressing the scale of the tragedy, Palaniswami said, "Tamil Nadu and India have not witnessed so many deaths in a political meeting. Today, our brothers and sisters have lost invaluable lives. We view this not through a party lens, but through the eyes of the people. This is a moment of deep shock and sorrow, and every political leader must understand the gravity of such events."