EPS appeals to TN MPs to support NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged all Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, across party lines, to back the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Annamalaiyar temple in Tiruvannamalai, Palaniswami said, “It is an opportunity for a person from the state to become the Vice President. So, I request the MPs, irrespective of the political line, from the state to support his candidature.” He, however, refused to take any further questions and left the temple premises.

Later in the day, he would campaign in Polur, and Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district and Anaicut constituency in Vellore as part of the state- wide campaign of ‘Makkalai Kaappom Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ that he launched in July 7 in Coimbatore district.