CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the TVK government of attempting to shield a party MLA from Kallakurichi who allegedly sent obscene messages to a woman District Collector.
In a statement, Palaniswami demanded that a case be registered immediately against the MLA and that he be arrested. He also sought a CBI probe into the incident and legal action against those allegedly involved in suppressing the complaint.
He alleged that the government and its Ministers had initially denied the allegations against the MLA. Despite the pressure, the woman IAS officer stood firm and proceeded with her complaint, he said.
Questioning the government's response, Palaniswami asked why a woman IAS officer, who also serves as the District Magistrate, should face such difficulties in her workplace. He alleged that the MLA's conduct reflected a belief that he could act with political protection.
Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's earlier assurances on women's safety and the proposed 'Singappen' force, Palaniswami said the incident had exposed the contradiction between the government's claims and its actions.
He assured that the AIADMK would stand by the District Collector and pursue the matter until justice was delivered.