It is learnt that the woman Collector had accused the MLA of making inappropriate advances and sending unwarranted messages. The police are learnt to have registered the complaint against the MLA under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The development comes on the same day the State government told the Madras High Court that no complaint had been received.

During the day, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan told the Madras High Court that neither Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar nor the police had received any representation/complaint from the IAS officer.