Envious EPS talking ill of Stalin's US visit and his health: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday hit back at the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for criticising the MoUs signed during Chief Minister MK Stalin's ongoing US visit and said that an envious former CM was trying to divert attention from the investment commitments secured daily.

Criticising the LoP for claiming that CM Stalin has undertaken a trip to the US to receive treatment for his illness and the investment secured was an attempt to cover up the treatment, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said, "Palaniswami is envious of the list of MoUs being signed daily.

He (EPS) is saying things to divert attention (from the investments). There is no cure for the heartburn he suffers."

The AIADMK leader has not stopped the blabbering which started when deceased former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, Bharathi said.

“Periodic updates were given when former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was admitted in Kauvery hospital and the LoP could find online the official announcements provided even when Chief Minister Stalin underwent minor treatment,” he added.

It would bode well if people who failed to take Jayalalithaa abroad and save her life stopped talking about Chief Minister Stalin who has gone to the US to secure investments, Bharathi said in a statement issued Saturday.

"Do the people who failed to release even a single photograph during the 75-day hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa deserve to talk about the Chief Minister's (Stalin) health?" the DMK organising secretary asked.

“We (DMK) do not spin stories like the AIADMK functionaries did during Jayalalithaa's hospitalization,” the DMK leader said.

Taking strong exception to the doubts raised by EPS about arrested self-proclaimed spiritual orator Mahavishnu, seen in photographs with School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Bharathi asked what did EPS do when a fake currency note gang was photographed along with him during the previous AIADMK regime.

Citing the arrest of an AIADMK union councillor Haridharan in connection with BSP leader Armstrong's murder, Bharathi sought to know if EPS would take responsibility for the act of the arrested AIADMK councillor.

Remarking that EPS who pushed Tamil Nadu to rock bottom on all fronts during his regime does not have any moral authority to find fault with anyone, Bharathi said.